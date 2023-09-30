Our computer model predicts the Texas Tech Red Raiders will take down the Houston Cougars on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jones AT&T Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (51.5) Texas Tech 31, Houston 24

Week 5 Big 12 Predictions

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Cougars' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under in Houston games this year is 7.0 more points than the point total of 51.5 in this outing.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Red Raiders a 77.8% chance to win.

The Red Raiders are winless against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has not covered a spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites (0-1).

One Red Raiders game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 51.5, 6.3 points fewer than the average total in Texas Tech games thus far this season.

Cougars vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 29.3 24.0 35.5 20.5 23.0 27.5 Houston 27.3 25.0 22.7 19.0 41.0 43.0

