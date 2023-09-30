The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .267.

Pena will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.

Pena has gotten a hit in 98 of 147 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (29.3%).

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 36 games this season (24.5%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.2% of his games this year (62 of 147), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 70 .249 AVG .286 .321 OBP .331 .372 SLG .401 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 25 51/25 K/BB 77/16 10 SB 3

