Jeremy Pena vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .267.
- Pena will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 98 of 147 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (29.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36 games this season (24.5%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this year (62 of 147), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|70
|.249
|AVG
|.286
|.321
|OBP
|.331
|.372
|SLG
|.401
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|25
|51/25
|K/BB
|77/16
|10
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 15th, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.