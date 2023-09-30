The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas will include Jodi Ewart Shadoff as part of the field from September 29-30 as the golfers battle the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Ewart Shadoff at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Ewart Shadoff Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff Insights

Ewart Shadoff has finished below par eight times and shot 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ewart Shadoff has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Ewart Shadoff has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five events.

She has made the cut in four of her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Ewart Shadoff has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 27 -4 275 1 19 1 3 $825,523

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Ewart Shadoff has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,562 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Ewart Shadoff's Last Time Out

Ewart Shadoff was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging par to finish in the 53rd percentile of the field.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was below average, putting her in the eighth percentile of the field.

Ewart Shadoff shot better than 64% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Ewart Shadoff recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Ewart Shadoff recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Ewart Shadoff's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

At that last outing, Ewart Shadoff's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Ewart Shadoff ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Ewart Shadoff finished without one.

