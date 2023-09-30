Jonah Heim and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .259 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Heim has picked up a hit in 82 of 126 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (50 of 126), with two or more RBI 22 times (17.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 48 of 126 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .261 AVG .258 .323 OBP .314 .500 SLG .387 30 XBH 17 12 HR 6 48 RBI 44 49/20 K/BB 46/19 0 SB 2

