Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .442 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .315 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 over the course of his last games.

In 70.5% of his 88 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 88), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.1% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .268 AVG .359 .380 OBP .416 .399 SLG .652 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 32/16 5 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings