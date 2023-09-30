The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Tucker has 160 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .513. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 16th in slugging.

Tucker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 108 of 155 games this season (69.7%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (25.8%).

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (27 of 155), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this season (65 of 155), with two or more RBI 30 times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 44.5% of his games this season (69 of 155), with two or more runs 18 times (11.6%).

Home Away 78 GP 77 .251 AVG .313 .330 OBP .403 .455 SLG .569 33 XBH 36 10 HR 19 48 RBI 63 41/34 K/BB 48/45 14 SB 15

