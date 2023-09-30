Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .159 in his past 10 games, 201 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .261 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 113 games this season (of 159 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 159), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this year (56 of 159), with two or more RBI 21 times (13.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 79 .270 AVG .252 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .382 30 XBH 27 11 HR 6 48 RBI 33 82/41 K/BB 79/51 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings