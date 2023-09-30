The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) and the Grambling Tigers (2-2) square off at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 12th-worst in the FCS (459.0 yards allowed per game), Prairie View A&M has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 54th in the FCS offensively averaging 363.0 yards per game. Grambling ranks 17th-worst in points allowed per game on defense (38.0), but at least it has been surging on offense, ranking 25th-best in points per game (33.5).

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Cotton Bowl

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Grambling 363.0 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.8 (23rd) 459.0 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.8 (65th) 173.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.0 (28th) 189.5 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (44th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has compiled 703 yards (175.8 ypg) on 51-of-90 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has 299 rushing yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Caleb Johnson has piled up 182 yards on 42 carries, scoring one time.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has hauled in 10 receptions for 204 yards (51.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Trejon Spiller has reeled in eight passes while averaging 28.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jahquan Bloomfield's four grabs are good enough for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has racked up 874 yards (218.5 ypg) while completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 44 times for 373 yards (93.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV has piled up 199 yards (on 46 carries) with four touchdowns.

Antonio Jones paces his squad with 212 receiving yards on 17 receptions.

Lyndon Rash has 14 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 167 yards (41.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tylon Williams' four catches (on five targets) have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

