A couple of hot hitters, Julio Rodriguez and Marcus Semien, will be on display when the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 875.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.31 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (10-6) will make his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Seattle Mariners.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 27 starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

