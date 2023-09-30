SFA vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
When the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks match up with the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the 'Jacks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
SFA vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SFA (-12.9)
|47.5
|SFA 30, Texas A&M-Commerce 17
Week 5 UAC Predictions
SFA Betting Info (2022)
- The 'Jacks went 3-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, six of 'Jacks games hit the over.
Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)
'Jacks vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SFA
|32.3
|21.8
|29
|16
|35.5
|27.5
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|8.3
|30.7
|10
|48
|7.5
|22
