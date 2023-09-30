The SMU Mustangs (2-2) and Charlotte 49ers (1-3) will battle in a clash of AAC rivals at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is SMU vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 28, Charlotte 21

SMU 28, Charlotte 21 SMU has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Mustangs have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2000 or shorter.

Charlotte has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The 49ers have not won as an underdog of +1000 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Mustangs have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+22.5)



Charlotte (+22.5) This season SMU has one win against the spread.

Charlotte has covered the spread two times this year.

The 49ers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) No SMU game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 52.5 points.

This season, Charlotte has played two games with a combined score over 52.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 52.8 points per game, 0.3 points more than the total of 52.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66 66.5 65.8 Implied Total AVG 40.7 44 39 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 52.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 35.3 30 38 ATS Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.