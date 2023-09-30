SMU vs. Charlotte Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
In the matchup between the SMU Mustangs and Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Mustangs to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
SMU vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Charlotte (+22.5)
|Under (53.5)
|SMU 29, Charlotte 20
Week 5 AAC Predictions
SMU Betting Info (2023)
- The Mustangs have a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Mustangs have one win against the spread this year.
- The Mustangs have yet to hit the over this season.
- SMU games average 66.0 total points per game this season, 12.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Charlotte Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the 49ers based on the moneyline is 9.1%.
- The 49ers is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Charlotte is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 22.5 points or more this year.
- Out of the49ers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
- The average point total for the Charlotte this season is 3.0 points lower than this game's over/under.
Mustangs vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SMU
|33.8
|19.0
|53.5
|7.0
|14.0
|31.0
|Charlotte
|19.0
|26.0
|24.5
|22.0
|13.5
|30.0
