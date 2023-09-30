When the SE Louisiana Lions play the Tarleton State Texans at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Lions will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Tarleton State vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SE Louisiana (-0.9) 72.8 SE Louisiana 37, Tarleton State 36

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans went 4-4-0 ATS last season.

Texans games went over the point total five out of eight times last season.

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions have one win against the spread this year.

Texans vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 18 39.3 19 34 17.7 41 Tarleton State 33.5 29.8 39.5 22 27.5 37.5

