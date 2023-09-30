How to Watch the TCU vs. West Virginia Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a Big 12 clash.
TCU ranks 48th in scoring defense this year (20.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 38.3 points per game. From an offensive perspective, West Virginia is putting up 27 points per game (80th-ranked). It ranks 33rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (18.5 points given up per game).
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 5 Games
- Louisville vs NC State
- Cincinnati vs BYU
- Boise State vs Memphis
- Kansas vs Texas
- USC vs Colorado
- Florida vs Kentucky
- LSU vs Ole Miss
- Utah vs Oregon State
- Georgia vs Auburn
- Clemson vs Syracuse
- Michigan vs Nebraska
- Baylor vs UCF
- UAB vs Tulane
- Iowa State vs Oklahoma
TCU vs. West Virginia Key Statistics
|TCU
|West Virginia
|501 (17th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|348.5 (99th)
|377.5 (78th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|311 (34th)
|208.3 (18th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|189.5 (41st)
|292.8 (23rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|159 (119th)
|6 (66th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|5 (48th)
|7 (37th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (76th)
TCU Stats Leaders
- Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,117 yards (279.3 ypg) on 97-of-141 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 184 rushing yards on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Emani Bailey has 483 rushing yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns.
- John Paul Richardson's leads his squad with 185 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 20 targets).
- Warren Thompson has reeled in 12 passes while averaging 39.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.
- Jared Wiley has compiled 15 catches for 129 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.
West Virginia Stats Leaders
- Garrett Greene has thrown for 402 yards on 55.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 105 yards with one score.
- CJ Donaldson has rushed for 287 yards on 64 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.
- Jaylen Anderson has racked up 36 carries and totaled 125 yards with one touchdown.
- Hudson Clement's 196 receiving yards (49 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven receptions on 11 targets with three touchdowns.
- Kole Taylor has 11 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 146 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Devin Carter has racked up 111 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed TCU or West Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.