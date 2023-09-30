The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) and the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) travel to Arlington, Texas to square off at AT&T Stadium. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas A&M 44, Arkansas 13

Texas A&M 44, Arkansas 13 Texas A&M has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).

The Aggies have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

Arkansas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Razorbacks have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-6.5)



Texas A&M (-6.5) Texas A&M has played four games, posting three wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Arkansas has covered one time against the spread this season.

This season, the Razorbacks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Arkansas this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 53.5.

The over/under for the contest of 53.5 is 22.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M (39.8 points per game) and Arkansas (36.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 51.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 36.8 40 27 ATS Record 3-1-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.7 52.8 55.5 Implied Total AVG 37.7 38 37 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

