Best Bets & Odds for the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game – Saturday, September 30
The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) and the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) travel to Arlington, Texas to square off at AT&T Stadium. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Arkansas?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas A&M 44, Arkansas 13
- Texas A&M has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).
- The Aggies have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.
- Arkansas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Razorbacks have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas A&M (-6.5)
- Texas A&M has played four games, posting three wins against the spread.
- So far in 2023, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
- Arkansas has covered one time against the spread this season.
- This season, the Razorbacks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (53.5)
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game twice this season.
- There have been two games featuring Arkansas this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 53.5.
- The over/under for the contest of 53.5 is 22.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M (39.8 points per game) and Arkansas (36.5 points per game).
Splits Tables
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.3
|51.5
|50.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36.8
|40
|27
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Arkansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.7
|52.8
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37.7
|38
|37
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
