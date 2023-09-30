In the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, September 30 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Aggies to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (53.5) Texas A&M 32, Arkansas 25

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the spread, the Aggies are 3-1-0 this season.

In games it is played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M has an ATS record of 3-0.

Texas A&M has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 2.2 more than the average point total for Texas A&M games this season.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The Razorbacks have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Razorbacks is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

In theRazorbacks' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under in Arkansas games this season is 0.2 more points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Aggies vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 39.8 17.8 42 7.7 33 48 Arkansas 36.5 22.8 38.3 19 31 34

