A quarterfinal is next up for Andrey Rublev in the Rolex Shanghai Masters, and he will meet Ugo Humbert. Rublev currently has the top odds at +300 to win this tournament at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Rublev at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Rublev's Next Match

On Friday, October 13 at 8:00 AM ET, Rublev will meet Humbert in the quarterfinals, after beating Tommy Paul 7-5, 7-5 in the previous round.

Rublev is listed at -225 to win his next matchup against Humbert.

Rublev Stats

In the Round of 16, Rublev was victorious 7-5, 7-5 versus Paul on Wednesday.

Rublev has won three of his 25 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 53-23.

Rublev has won one tournament over the past year on hard courts, with a match record of 26-16 on that surface.

Over the past year (across all court types), Rublev has played 76 matches and 26.6 games per match.

Rublev, in 42 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 25.6 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

Rublev has won 25.9% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games over the past year.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Rublev has won 81.8% of his games on serve and 23.5% on return.

