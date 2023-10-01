The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll hit the field against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Sunday at Chase Field.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 112 total times this season. They've finished 60-52 in those games.

Houston has a record of 46-42 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (52.3% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Houston has played in 161 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-74-4).

The Astros are 9-11-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 50-30 29-22 57-50 59-51 27-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.