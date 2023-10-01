The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) hope to end their three-game losing run against the Houston Astros (89-72), at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (9-5) for the Astros and Zach Davies for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-5, 4.67 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (9-5) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 4.67 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 30 starts this season.

Javier has started 30 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 22 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

The 30-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.