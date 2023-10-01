The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) meet the New England Patriots (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Cowboys vs. Patriots? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Cowboys vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Cowboys to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (7.4 to 6).

The Cowboys have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 71.0%.

The Cowboys have gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -245 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Patriots have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

New England has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

Who will win? The Cowboys or Patriots? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-6)



Dallas (-6) The Cowboys have covered the spread two times over three games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 6-point favorites or more, Dallas has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Patriots have put together a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Cowboys vs. Patriots matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43)



Under (43) These teams average 46 points per game combined (including the postseason), three more than the over/under of 43.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 32.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Dallas has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

One of the Patriots' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.