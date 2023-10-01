According to oddsmakers, the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 against the New England Patriots (1-2). The contest's over/under is listed at 43.

Before the Cowboys meet the Patriots, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The betting insights and trends for the Patriots can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-6.5) 43 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-6.5) 43.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Dallas vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

Cowboys vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Dallas is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Dallas' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

New England has but one win versus the spread this season.

New England has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

