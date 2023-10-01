When the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) and New England Patriots (1-2) square off on October 1 at AT&T Stadium, Dak Prescott and Mac Jones will be under center for their respective teams. Which quarterback has the edge in this bout? Find out below.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Dak Prescott vs. Mac Jones Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Mac Jones 3 Games Played 3 67.6% Completion % 64.8% 647 (215.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 748 (249.3) 3 Touchdowns 5 1 Interceptions 2 44 (14.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 53 (17.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Patriots Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Patriots' defense has been producing, as it ranks ninth in the league with 19.7 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks fifth with 811 total yards allowed (270.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, New England's defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 531 total passing yards allowed (177.0 per game).

Against the run, the Patriots have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by allowing 93.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with 3.6 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, New England is third in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 27.0%. It is 22nd in red-zone efficiency allowed at 66.7%.

Cowboys Defensive Stats

