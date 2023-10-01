Leody Taveras vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .269 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- In 64.1% of his 142 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.6%).
- In 36.6% of his games this season (52 of 142), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.256
|.333
|OBP
|.299
|.456
|SLG
|.396
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8).
