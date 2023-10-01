On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .263 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 92nd in slugging.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 114 of 160 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (26.3%).
  • In 17 games this year, he has homered (10.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 57 games this year (35.6%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
80 GP 80
.270 AVG .256
.360 OBP .364
.443 SLG .390
30 XBH 28
11 HR 6
48 RBI 34
82/41 K/BB 81/52
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 184 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.