As of October 2 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +900, place them fifth in the league.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +165

+165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Cowboys lower (fifth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (third-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Cowboys have had the 13th-smallest change this season, improving from +1500 at the beginning to +900.

The Cowboys have a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Cowboys have won three of the four games they were favored on the moneyline this season (75%).

Dallas has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by surrendering only 259.8 yards per game. They rank 11th on offense (360 yards per game).

The Cowboys have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (31 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has four touchdown passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.3% for 908 yards (227.0 per game).

Prescott also has run for 43 yards and zero scores.

Tony Pollard has rushed for 311 yards (77.8 per game) and two scores in four games.

Also, Pollard has 15 receptions for 61 yards and zero TDs.

CeeDee Lamb has 23 catches for 309 yards (77.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

In the passing game, Jake Ferguson has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 147 yards (36.8 per game).

In four games for the Cowboys, Micah Parsons has posted 4.0 sacks and 6.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +15000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +75000 4 October 1 Patriots W 38-3 +10000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +500 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +15000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +50000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +5000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +700 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1100 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

