Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will take the field to open the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.388) and total hits (155) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager has picked up a hit in 91 of 119 games this year, with multiple hits 45 times.

He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has had at least one RBI in 45.4% of his games this year (54 of 119), with two or more RBI 23 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 52.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (19.3%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .333 AVG .316 .403 OBP .372 .703 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings