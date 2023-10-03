Leody Taveras vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet to open the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: ABC
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .268.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 143 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.9% of them.
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (44 of 143), with more than one RBI 15 times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 52 of 143 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|75
|.285
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.456
|SLG
|.392
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (10-7) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
