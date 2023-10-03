On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (batting .083 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while hitting .262.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 94th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this year (114 of 161), with at least two hits 42 times (26.1%).

In 10.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 68 games this year (42.2%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

