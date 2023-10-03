Kyle Schwarber and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins square off at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (at 8:08 PM ET).

Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies' Zack Wheeler (13-6) will make his 33rd start of the season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 21 of them.

Wheeler has made 29 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Sep. 28 4.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Mets Sep. 23 7.0 8 5 3 6 1 at Braves Sep. 18 6.0 3 1 1 5 2 vs. Braves Sep. 12 5.0 7 6 6 4 3 at Padres Sep. 6 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has recorded 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.

He's slashed .197/.343/.474 so far this year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has recorded 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.320/.459 on the year.

Turner brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Sep. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 69 RBI (203 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .354/.393/.469 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Sep. 17 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 23 doubles, 36 home runs, 65 walks and 75 RBI (124 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .248/.339/.509 so far this season.

Soler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

