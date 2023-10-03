The AL Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Rays play host to the Texas Rangers. Action begins at 3:08 PM ET at Tropicana Field, and can be watched on ABC. Tyler Glasnow is starting for the Rays the Rangers have not named their starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 881.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.267 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.