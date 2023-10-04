The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers up 1-0.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: ABC

ABC Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .268 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

In 63.9% of his games this season (92 of 144), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (26.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 9.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (44 of 144), with more than one RBI 15 times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (52 of 144), with two or more runs 14 times (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 75 .285 AVG .253 .333 OBP .296 .456 SLG .392 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings