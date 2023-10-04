Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) taking on the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 3:08 PM ET (on October 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule