The AL Wild Card Series resumes Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers live on ABC from Tropicana Field. The Rangers will look to move on to the ALDS while the Rays hope to extend the series with a win. Zach Eflin will start for the Rays and Nathan Eovaldi is set to start for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 578 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.267 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 25 starts this season.

In 25 starts, Eovaldi has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin

