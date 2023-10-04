On Wednesday, October 4 at 3:08 PM ET, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the Wild Card round at Tropicana Field. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Rangers.

The Rangers are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rays (-145). The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (16-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Corey Seager get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 84, or 65.6%, of the 128 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 59-26 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (69.4% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those games.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 8-11 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Josh Jung 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.