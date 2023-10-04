Marcus Semien and Yandy Diaz are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays meet at Tropicana Field on Wednesday (starting at 3:08 PM ET).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (16-8) for his 32nd start of the season.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.50), second in WHIP (1.019), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Sep. 26 5.0 5 3 3 4 0 vs. Angels Sep. 21 5.0 6 2 2 10 1 at Orioles Sep. 15 7.0 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 10 5.0 7 3 3 6 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 5.0 5 3 3 7 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has put up 173 hits with 35 doubles, 22 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 78 runs.

He has a slash line of .330/.410/.522 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Oct. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 29 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 23 4-for-4 1 1 1 8

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 58 walks and 98 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .250/.352/.488 so far this year.

Paredes heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Oct. 1 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .276/.348/.478 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Oct. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (155 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .325/.388/.621 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Oct. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

