Robbie Grossman vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks.
- Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (63 of 113), with multiple hits 17 times (15.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 113), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (30 of 113), with two or more RBI 13 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.321
|OBP
|.357
|.373
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|23
|47/25
|K/BB
|51/32
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (16-8) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.50), second in WHIP (1.019), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
