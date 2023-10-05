Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Bexar County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Douglass MacArthur High School at Lake Highlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Randolph High School at Llano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Llano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Anthony Catholic High School at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul Catholic School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Atonement Academy at Heritage School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
