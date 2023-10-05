Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Collin County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hebron High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano West Senior High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Prestonwood Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Addison, TX

Addison, TX Conference: 6A - District 2

6A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Texas Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at North Dallas High School