Is there high school football on the docket this week in Crosby County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Crosby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Petersburg High School at Lorenzo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Lorenzo, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bovina High School at Ralls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Ralls, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

