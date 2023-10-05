Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in El Paso County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Eastlake High School - El Paso at Montwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: el paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Christoval High School at Anthony High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Anthony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Del Valle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastwood High School at Americas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on October 6
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
