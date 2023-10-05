Ellis County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Hopkins County
  • Red River County
  • Denton County

    • Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Summit High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Granbury High School at Midlothian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.