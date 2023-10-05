Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Fort Bend County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hightower High School at Dulles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Foster High School at Kempner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Katy Jordan High School at Cinco Ranch High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6

6:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry High School at Angleton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Angleton, TX

Angleton, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bush High School - Fort Bend at George Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazosport High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Navasota High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Needville, TX

Needville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Home School at High Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: High Island, TX

High Island, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Clements High School