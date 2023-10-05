Root for your favorite local high school football team in Hays County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Smithson Valley High School at Lehman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Austin High School - Austin

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5

7:30 PM CT on October 5 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Leakey High School at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hays High School at Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Jarrell High School