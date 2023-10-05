This week, there's high school football on the docket in Jefferson County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Westbrook High School at Humble High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Santa Fe High School at Nederland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Magnolia, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beaumont United at Atascocita High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

