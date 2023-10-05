If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Motley County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Motley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Guthrie High School at Motley County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Matador, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

