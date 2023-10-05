The Liberty Flames (4-0) hit the road for a CUSA showdown against the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-4) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Williams Stadium.

Liberty ranks 26th in total defense this year (310.8 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 501 total yards per game. Sam Houston has been struggling offensively, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS with 9.5 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 25 points per contest (48th-ranked).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Sam Houston vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Sam Houston vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Sam Houston Liberty 219.5 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501 (58th) 361.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (8th) 65.5 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.3 (2nd) 154 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.8 (73rd) 6 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (28th) 4 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (3rd)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker leads Sam Houston with 476 yards on 48-of-85 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

John Gentry's team-high 133 rushing yards have come on 45 carries. He also leads the team with 123 receiving yards (30.8 per game) on 11 catches with one touchdown.

Zach Hrbacek has taken 19 carries and totaled 43 yards.

Noah Smith has totaled 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 156 (39 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has one touchdown.

Ife Adeyi's seven grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 74 yards (18.5 ypg).

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 919 yards, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 268 yards (67 ypg) on 47 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 53 times for 323 yards (80.8 per game).

Treon Sibley's team-high 288 yards as a receiver have come on 12 receptions (out of 16 targets) with two touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has put up a 263-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 19 targets.

Elijah Smoot has been the target of 16 passes and compiled six grabs for 106 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

