Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will host the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5- 8 ($8.2M purse), with Mackenzie Hughes the most recent champion and Ludvig Aberg this year's favorite (+1200).

Sanderson Farms Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Venue: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards

Sanderson Farms Championship Best Odds to Win

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET

1:50 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Aberg Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Wyndham Championship 14th -10 10 66-66-71-67 3M Open 64th -3 21 72-64-73-72 Genesis Scottish Open MC -1 - 71-68

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 2:01 PM ET

2:01 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Cole Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Fortinet Championship 4th -16 5 68-66-68-70 BMW Championship 25th -3 14 72-68-68-69 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31st -6 9 66-70-68-70

Stephan Jaeger

Tee Time: 2:34 PM ET

2:34 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Jaeger Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Fortinet Championship 45th -6 15 72-69-70-71 FedEx St. Jude Championship 20th -8 7 69-65-69-69 Wyndham Championship 14th -10 10 67-66-64-73

Emiliano Grillo

Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Odds to Win: +2200

Grillo Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 29th +6 25 73-72-70-71 BMW Championship 31st E 17 73-69-71-67 FedEx St. Jude Championship 20th -8 7 65-67-69-71

Beau Hossler

Tee Time: 2:01 PM ET

2:01 PM ET Odds to Win: +2800

Hossler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Fortinet Championship 30th -7 14 70-69-71-71 FedEx St. Jude Championship 20th -8 7 71-67-65-69 Wyndham Championship MC +4 - 77-67

Sanderson Farms Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Keith Mitchell +3000 Lucas Herbert +3300 Seonghyeon Kim +3300 Doug Ghim +3500 Ben Griffin +4000 Adam Svensson +4000 Lee Hodges +4000 Alex Smalley +4000 Garrick Higgo +4000 Mark Hubbard +4000

