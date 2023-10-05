Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Travis County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brentwood Christian School at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waco University High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at LC Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at Austin High School - Austin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
A&M Consolidated at Hendrickson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veritas Academy at Prince of Peace Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Del Valle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weiss High School at Copperas Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Copperas Cove, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
