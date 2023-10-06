Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Cherokee County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Cherokee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Jacksonville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van High School at Rusk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Rusk, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
