Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gillespie County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Gillespie County, Texas this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Gillespie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lyndon B Johnson High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Harper, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Atonement Academy at Heritage School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.